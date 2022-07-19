Northwood woman pleads not guilty to deceiving state out of housing, food assistance
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman accused of deceiving the state out of housing and food assistance has pleaded not guilty.
45-year-old Jennifer Mikesell is accused of falsely telling officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services that her husband was not living with her in order to get housing and food assistance. Mikesell is said to have received just over $10,000 in state aid between last November and this June.
Mikesell filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Worth County District Court to single counts of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. If convicted of those three charges, she would face up to 45 years in prison. Her trial is scheduled to start on August 17th.
Mikesell was sentenced in January 2021 to five years probation and a suspended 25-year prison term after pleading guilty to ongoing criminal conduct after receiving a bedroom makeover from the non-profit group My Happy Heaven, as well as other money, gifts, and food donated to her after she claimed she had cancer. Authorities found that to be a false claim after searching her medical records.
A probation revocation hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, but that hearing has been postponed to August 1st.