Northwood woman pleads guilty to cancer fraud scheme

Nov 10, 2020 @ 10:55am

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman accused of receiving gifts and money after falsely claiming she had cancer has pleaded guilty and could face up to 25 years in prison.

43-year-old Jennifer Mikesell was accused of claiming she had cancer and was being treated through the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that when a search of the Mayo Health System records was done that Mikesell was never diagnosed with or treated for cancer. Mikesell received a bedroom makeover from the non-profit group My Happy Heaven, as well as other money, gifts and food donated to her.

Mikesell was previously convicted after being accused of writing checks from a Girl Scout account for her own personal benefit in January and February of 2015. She received ten days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Mikesell on Monday pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, with charges of fraudulent practices, second-degree theft, and four counts of forgery being dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors are recommending that Mikesell receive a prison term not to exceed 25 years when she is sentenced on January 4th.

