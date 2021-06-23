Northwood woman accused of stealing money while working at casino to plead guilty
NORTHWOOD — A plea change hearing is set for a Northwood woman accused of stealing money form the Diamond Jo casino.
Court documents say after receiving a complaint, a Division of Criminal Investigation officer observed 45-year-old Sarah Daniel on July 18th taking about $790 from a cashier’s drawer in the cashier’s cage, placing the money in a notebook and exiting the cage.
The officer approached Daniel and during an interview she removed the money from her notebook. After reviewing closed circuit television video from the cage, it was determined that between June 27th and July 18th that Daniel had stolen a minimum of $3845 from the cage.
Daniel originally pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree theft and was scheduled to stand trial on July 7th, but court records show that District Judge Christopher Foy on Monday approved scheduling a plea change hearing for July 19th in Worth County District Court.