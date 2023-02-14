Northwood man sentenced to jail time, probation for serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident

MASON CITY — It’s jail time and a suspended sentence for a Northwood man originally charged with serious injury by vehicle.

A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd of last year. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle.

The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash. Litwiler’s blood alcohol content was tested and was found to be at .109, above the legal limit of .08.

Litwiler was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, as well as OWI. Litwiler pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail as well as five years of supervised probation.