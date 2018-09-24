Northwood man arrested on drug warrant, possession of meth

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood man who had an active drug warrant out for his arrest has been arrested after a foot chase on Sunday night.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 7 o’clock, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Partridge Avenue and 485th Street just northeast of Northwood. On further investigation, the deputy learned that there was a felony drug warrant out for a passenger.

39-year-old Brandon Hauge allegedly fled the vehicle with a short foot pursuit ensuing. After detaining Hauge, deputies later allegedly found five grams of methamphetamine in two plastic bags, one of the bags being packaged for sale, along with a pipe commonly used for smoking meth.

Hauge also was allegedly found to have a torch lighter commonly used for smoking meth and a substantial amount of cash.

Besides being arrested on the warrant, Hauge has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.