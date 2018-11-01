Northwood house fire being investigated

NORTHWOOD — Worth County authorities say they are investigating a house fire.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says one of their deputies was on patrol in Northwood and noticed smoke coming from a home at 97 8th Street South shortly after 2:05 on Wednesday morning.

The Northwood Fire Department responded to the fire with all law enforcement clearing the scene just before 6:00 AM. Neighbors told law enforcement that the home was vacant and that no one was likely inside.

Online property records show the home is owned by John and Lisa Dockstader of St. Ansgar.

The Sheriff’s Department says the origin of the fire is still not known and the investigation into the fire is continuing at this time.