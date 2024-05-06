Northwest Iowa woman tries to ride freight train rather than drive home drunk

HINTON — A woman from northwest Iowa has been charged with public intoxication and trespassing for boarding a freight train to get from Sioux City to her home in Hinton.

The Sioux County sheriff says 46-year-old Shannon Heckler called 911 to report that she was riding on a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train car that was north of Sioux Center. Heckler said she climbed on the train in Sioux City, in an attempt to get to her home in Hinton. Hinton is about 12 miles northeast of Sioux City by vehicle and when she called 911, the train had traveled beyond Hinton.

Sioux County officials contacted the railroad and the train’s crew stopped the train near Sioux Center. Officers found Heckler and she was taken to the Sioux County Jail.