Northwest Iowa man’s sexual abuse trial in Cerro Gordo County has started

Aug 24, 2021 @ 11:34am

MASON CITY — The trial of a Holstein man accused of sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County is underway.

31-year-old David Vazquez was arrested in Ida County on August 12th of last year after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest six days earlier on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities accuse Vazquez of committing numerous sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 during a five-month span in 2019 while he lived in Mason City.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each charge.

