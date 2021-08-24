Northwest Iowa man’s sexual abuse trial in Cerro Gordo County has started
MASON CITY — The trial of a Holstein man accused of sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County is underway.
31-year-old David Vazquez was arrested in Ida County on August 12th of last year after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest six days earlier on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Authorities accuse Vazquez of committing numerous sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 during a five-month span in 2019 while he lived in Mason City.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each charge.