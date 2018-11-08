Northeast Iowa teen charged in Mitchell County with sexually assaulting children

OSAGE — A Winneshiek County teen has been charged as an adult after being accused of sexually assaulting two children in Mitchell County.

16-year-old Cody Hageman of Ossian is accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 12 between April 2016 and June 2017.

Mitchell County prosecutors decided to adjudicate this case in adult court rather than in juvenile court due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Hageman is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County District Court on November 20th.