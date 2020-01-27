Northeast Iowa Conference puts Mason City’s application for membership on hold, looks at possible “super-conference”
CHARLES CITY — The Northeast Iowa Conference has for now put on hold the Mason City Community School District’s application for membership as it explores the future of the conference.
A statement from the conference’s superintendents says the schools are collaborating on Mason City’s application as well as the Oelwein Community School District possibly leaving to join the North Iowa Cedar League. The superintendents say the proposals have sparked a larger conversation about the structure of the conference moving forward.
The statement says ongoing discussions are focused on what actions to take regarding the requests and the possibility of expanding the NEIC into a super-conference that could be structured in multiple ways, including adding more schools and divisions within the conference.
The statement also says the NEIC is leading the way with conversations focused around becoming an exemplar conference and creating an equitable conference based on school size, socio-economic status, and other factors.
Any change in the make-up of the conference would need approval from at least five of the seven conference superintendents.