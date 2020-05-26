North Iowa Fair, Franklin County Fair cancelled
MASON CITY — Leaders of the North Iowa Fair and Franklin County Fair announced today that they would be cancelling their events this year. Statements from both organizations say it was a difficult decision to make for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support their respective fairs.
The North Iowa Fair board has voted to allow 4-H exhibits to be presented virtually or in accordance with guidelines that may be set by the county extension office should that become a possibility.
The Franklin County Fair Board says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in regards to making a final decision on 4-H and FFA activities.
The North Iowa Fair originally was scheduled for July 16th through the 19th, while the Franklin County Fair was scheduled for July 15th through the 19th.