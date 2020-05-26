      Weather Alert

North Iowa Fair, Franklin County Fair cancelled

May 26, 2020 @ 2:27pm

MASON CITY — Leaders of the North Iowa Fair and Franklin County Fair announced today that they would be cancelling their events this year. Statements from both organizations say it was a difficult decision to make for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support their respective fairs.

The North Iowa Fair board has voted to allow 4-H exhibits to be presented virtually or in accordance with guidelines that may be set by the county extension office should that become a possibility.

The Franklin County Fair Board says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in regards to making a final decision on 4-H and FFA activities.

The North Iowa Fair originally was scheduled for July 16th through the 19th, while the Franklin County Fair was scheduled for July 15th through the 19th. 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved