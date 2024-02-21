KGLO News KGLO News Logo

North Iowa Corridor EDC receives $50K grant to help strengthen local biomass supply chains

February 21, 2024 11:28AM CST
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation has received a $50,000 grant from the US Department of Agriculture as part of a $29 million investment into 10 rural Iowa projects to expand business opportunities.

The North Iowa Corridor EDC was one of four projects receiving an award from the Rural Business Development Grants program that promotes economic development and job creation projects through the awarding of grant funds to eligible entities.

The $50,000 grant will help provide technical assistance to strengthen local biomass supply chains in rural Cerro Gordo County and surrounding areas.

