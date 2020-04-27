North Iowa Corridor EDC CEO says Bushel Boy, Kraft Heinz, Talon projects continue to make progress despite pandemic
MASON CITY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting local businesses, there are a number of economic development projects continuing in Mason City. North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says while it’s been disappointing to see some things have to slow down and come to a halt across the nation, it’s been exciting to see some of the local projects be able to make some forward progress.
Schreck says the Bushel Boy Farms tomato growing facility on the city’s south side continues to progress. “We did have some issues that we worked through with them on trying to make sure they could get their contractors from the Netherlands here. Obviously with all the travel restrictions that was a major concern. We have to monitor that situation, but as long as we are able to get them here this summer, everything will continue to move forward as planned, and as they initially had hoped to get things up and running by the fall, that still appears to be on course and ready to go. That’s going to be bringing in 45 to 50 jobs here hopefully by the end of the year, and obviously that couldn’t happen at a better time with everything hitting us as it has.”
Schreck says the $63 million addition to the Kraft Heinz facility in the northwestern part of Mason City continues to move forward. The expansion is being done to produce a new slate of dessert products. “They wanted to get operational by this summer. They may run into a few minor delays but nothing of major significance or concern to this point. We’re excited to see them continuing that project and ramping that up.”
Schreck says construction is also continuing on Talon Development’s $16 million housing development, placing 113 apartments and 20 town houses on the site that used to be the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall. “That’s one of those that you have to drive by to see, because if you haven’t in the last month, you’ve missed a lot. It’s already up to the fourth floor, they’ve got most of it enclosed, both in the apartments and the town homes. They’re even putting up siding and things. That’s a project that despite everything is continuing to move forward full speed and it looks to be on course like planned to be done by the end of the year or early next year and start getting people in there.”
Schreck made his comments on Mason City mayor Bill Schickel’s weekly social media update.