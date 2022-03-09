      Weather Alert

North Iowa Band Festival lineup announced

Mar 9, 2022 @ 5:08am

MASON CITY — The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 83rd annual North Iowa Band Festival in late May:

== On Thursday night May 26th, the John Adams Middle School Band will start off the festival with a concert, followed by the opening performance of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band. 

== On Friday night May 27th, the evening starts out with the Mason City High School Jazz Band at 4:00 PM, the Mason City High School Orchestra at 6:00 PM, followed by Des Moines musician Emma Butterworth. The Nadas will take the main stage starting at 7:30. 

== On Saturday after the parade, the state champion Mohawk Danzers will perform at 12:45 PM, with the awards ceremony at 1:00 PM. Saturday evening’s main stage performances will start at 5:30 with Juni West with Betty and the Gents performing at 7:30 PM.

