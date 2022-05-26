North Iowa Band Festival kicks off tonight with two concerts, moved to the indoor portion of Principal Pavilion
MASON CITY — The 83rd North Iowa Band Festival gets underway tonight in Mason City.
The event kicks off tonight with two concerts at the new Principal Pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall. The John Adams Middle School Band will perform starting at 6:00 PM, followed by the first concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band at about 6:45.
Both concerts will be held in the indoor portion of the pavilion due to the predicted cold and windy conditions for this evening.
The carnival will also be open downtown starting at 6 o’clock tonight.