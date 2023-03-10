KGLO News KGLO News Logo

North Iowa Band Festival entertainment lineup announced

March 10, 2023 11:03AM CST
MASON CITY — The entertainment lineup has been announced for this year’s North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City. 

 

== The festival starts Thursday evening May 25th with the John Adams Middle School Band at 6 o’clock followed by the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45 at the Principal Pavilion

 

== On Friday evening, the Mason City High School Orchestra performs at 5 o’clock at the Principal Pavilion. On the main stage in Central Park, the Mason City High School Jazz Band performs at 6 o’clock, followed at 7:30 by “Elton and Billy – The Tribute”, a dueling piano duo playing favorites from legendary rockers Elton John and Billy Joel

 

== On Saturday, the parade starts at 10:00 AM, followed by entertainment in Central Park. The MCHS Danzers perform in front of the main stage at 12:45. The award ceremony takes place at 1:30. The Band Festival will for the first time host the Bill Riley Talent Show state qualifying event at 2:30. The main performances start at 5:30 with the local band The Sweet Nuthins, followed at 7 o’clock by Morgan Myles, who recently placed third on the NBC singing competition show “The Voice”

 

For more information about the 84th annual North Iowa Band Festival, head to nibandfest.com

