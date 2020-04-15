North Iowa Band Festival cancelled for first time since World War II due to COVID-19 concerns
MASON CITY — For the first time since World War II, there will not be a North Iowa Band Festival. The Mason City Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted this morning to cancel the festival and all related activities due to public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Robin Anderson says the Chamber board’s vote came after the Band Festival committee vote back on Friday to recommend that the festival be cancelled. “After all the research that they did, in terms of checking with all the band directors in the area to see if there was any way we could postpone until sometime in June or the fall, the information that we got from the band directors was pretty much unanimous that they were recommending cancellation.”
Anderson says the band directors felt it would be tough getting students prepared for the band festival parade if it had been rescheduled. “Once summer comes, the students are scattered and it’s tough to get them back together. The other part is in the fall, there’s so many fall sports and they need to have their bands ready to play at football games and those kinds of things. Even if we didn’t judge the marching band competitions, the directors just didn’t feel like they could be at a place where they would want their bands to be on display in that manner.”
Anderson says they also had to make a decision for entertainment and other parts of the festival. “That goes all the way down the line. We also had a lot of deposits already made on contracts that we’re not able to get back. Those that did have deadlines, we wanted to make sure we made the decision so we could recoup as much as possible.”
The cancellation includes the parade, main stage entertainment and performances, the carnival, Stu Nevermann Memorial Run and Band Festival royalty activities.
The 82nd North Iowa Band Festival was scheduled to run from May 21st through the 25th. There were no band festivals between 1943 and 1945 due to transportation restrictions due to World War II.
