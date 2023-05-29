North Iowa Band Festival award winners announced

MASON CITY — Band royalty from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Rockford Senior high schools were crowned as this year’s North Iowa Band Festival King and Queen.

Nolan Balk from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Catherine Dow from the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District were recognized during the awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Northwood-Kensett’s marching band won the Class 1A competition, Lake Mills won Class 2A, while Forest City was the Class 3A winner.

In the parade competition:

== The Grand Marshal Award presented to the best use of the festival’s theme “All-American Band Festival” went to Curries. Nettleton Dental finished second while Window World of Mason City was third.

== The Mr. Toot Award for the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design based on a theme of their choice went to the MacNider Art Museum. The Vietnam Veterans of America finished second while Clear Lake Bank & Trust and First Citizens Bank tied for third