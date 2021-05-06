      Weather Alert

North Iowa Area Community College graduation ceremonies take place Friday

May 6, 2021 @ 11:30am

MASON CITY — Four different sessions of commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday at North Iowa Area Community College to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Each graduate will receive two guest tickets, and masks will be required on campus and to attend all ceremonies. All four ceremonies will take place in the gym with doors opening 45 minutes before.

Ceremony one at 10:30 AM will be for health sciences, which includes the pinning of the ADN, PN, and Medical Assistant graduates; ceremony two at 1 o’clock will be for career technical; ceremonies three and four will be two separate groups of arts and sciences students at 3:00 and 5:00 PM.

NIACC will be live streaming the ceremonies on the NIACC YouTube channel

