North Dakota man delivering drugs to north-central Iowa sentenced to 14 years in federal prison

SIOUX CITY — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after admitting that he was delivering drugs for a drug cartel while driving through north-central Iowa.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 20-year-old Ethan Longie of Bismarck pleaded guilty back in October to one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

As part of a plea agreement, Longie admitted that he was stopped after a short pursuit in Cerro Gordo County on February 4th of last year and was found in possession of more than 350 grams of actual methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and other narcotics. Longie further admitted that he was delivering drugs for the “Cartel” and that he had been delivering meth to various areas.

While in custody pending his federal sentencing, the US Attorney’s office says Longie continued to distribute drugs and threatened to stab another inmate to keep him from informing on Longie.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand recently sentenced Longie to 168 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.