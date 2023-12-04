North Dakota governor Doug Burgum ends 2024 GOP presidential campaign

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a candidate for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, on “Iowa Press” set on Oct, 20, 2023 (Photo courtesy of Iowa PBS)

SIOUX CITY — North Dakota Republican governor and businessman Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign after struggling throughout his whole bid to get name recognition from voters.

Burgum’s announcement came after he did not meet the requirements to qualify for the third GOP debate last month and seemed unlikely to meet them for the debate scheduled for Wednesday.

Burgum indicated in a statement that the Republican National Committee’s requirements to compete in the primary debates played a pivotal role in his decision to end his campaign.

Burgum, who joined the race in June, recently said that if he’d known of the RNC’s debate thresholds, he would have probably not run for president.

Burgum was scheduled to campaign in Sioux City and Council Bluffs today.

(CBS News and the Associated Press contributed to this report)