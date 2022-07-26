North-central Iowa’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slightly increases in June
MASON CITY — While the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for June went down slightly, the KGLO News listening area’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly.
The county-by-county numbers were released this morning by Iowa Workforce Development. The composite non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties went up 0.3% from 2.2% in May to 2.5% in June. 270 more people were unemployed in the area in June while the labor force increased by 1100 people.
Mitchell County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate in June at 1.9%, which was an increase of three-tenths of a percent compared to May. The highest rates were in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties at 2.8%.
The state’s unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic level as Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, down from 2.7% in May.
|
|May
|
|
|
|
|June
|
|
|
|
|
|Force
|Emp
|Unem
|Rate
|
|Force
|Emp
|Unemp
|Rate
|Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Butler
|8050
|7880
|170
|2.1
|
|8140
|7940
|200
|2.5
|0.4
|Cerro Gordo
|22290
|21780
|510
|2.3
|
|22680
|22050
|630
|2.8
|0.5
|Floyd
|8200
|8020
|180
|2.2
|
|8310
|8070
|240
|2.8
|0.6
|Franklin
|5630
|5520
|110
|1.9
|
|5710
|5580
|130
|2.3
|0.4
|Hancock
|5710
|5600
|110
|1.9
|
|5810
|5680
|130
|2.3
|0.4
|Mitchell
|5800
|5700
|100
|1.6
|
|5870
|5760
|110
|1.9
|0.3
|Winnebago
|4900
|4780
|120
|2.4
|
|4970
|4840
|130
|2.6
|0.2
|Worth
|4010
|3920
|90
|2.1
|
|4090
|4000
|90
|2.4
|0.3
|Wright
|6680
|6540
|150
|2.2
|
|6790
|6640
|150
|2.3
|0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KGLO COMPOSITE
|71270
|69740
|1540
|2.2%
|
|72370
|70560
|1810
|2.5%
|0.3%