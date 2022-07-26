      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slightly increases in June

Jul 26, 2022 @ 10:55am

MASON CITY — While the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for June went down slightly, the KGLO News listening area’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly.

The county-by-county numbers were released this morning by Iowa Workforce Development. The composite non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties went up 0.3% from 2.2% in May to 2.5% in June. 270 more people were unemployed in the area in June while the labor force increased by 1100 people.

Mitchell County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate in June at 1.9%, which was an increase of three-tenths of a percent compared to May. The highest rates were in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties at 2.8%.

The state’s unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic level as Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, down from 2.7% in May.

 

 

 

May June
Force Emp Unem Rate Force Emp Unemp Rate Change
Butler 8050 7880 170 2.1 8140 7940 200 2.5 0.4
Cerro Gordo 22290 21780 510 2.3 22680 22050 630 2.8 0.5
Floyd 8200 8020 180 2.2 8310 8070 240 2.8 0.6
Franklin 5630 5520 110 1.9 5710 5580 130 2.3 0.4
Hancock 5710 5600 110 1.9 5810 5680 130 2.3 0.4
Mitchell 5800 5700 100 1.6 5870 5760 110 1.9 0.3
Winnebago 4900 4780 120 2.4 4970 4840 130 2.6 0.2
Worth 4010 3920 90 2.1 4090 4000 90 2.4 0.3
Wright 6680 6540 150 2.2 6790 6640 150 2.3 0.1
KGLO COMPOSITE 71270 69740 1540 2.2% 72370 70560 1810 2.5% 0.3%

 

 

 

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Road closures announced for RAGBRAI's stop in Mason City next Wednesday
Mason City man charged with firing rifle at a vehicle
Mayor: Mohawk Square not in great shape but there's an opportunity to save the building (AUDIO)
Funeral services set for Forest City mayor
Mason City council approves first round of grants to help with fire suppression system portions of building renovations
Connect With Us