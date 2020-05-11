      Breaking News
North-central Iowa’s first COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County

May 11, 2020 @ 6:30am

CHARLES CITY — North-central Iowa has seen it’s first COVID-19 death. The Floyd County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday the first death in the county associated with COVID-19. The individual was an elderly adult over the age of 81.

Floyd County Public Health Director Gail Arjes in a written statement extended their sympathy to the individual’s family and said they continue to work to limit the spread and impact of the virus in the community. 

 

== The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area increased over the weekend. Two more cases were reported in Floyd County while one more case was reported from Worth County. The state statistics show one case has been removed from Franklin County’s count.

The total number of cases reported in our listening area now stands at 55: 14 in Cerro Gordo County; 12 in Butler; six each in Franklin and Wright; four in Floyd; three each in Hancock, Mitchell and Winnebago counties; two each in Kossuth and Worth.

