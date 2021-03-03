North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count remains steady
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa stayed steady between Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 31 new cases of coronavirus were identified while 29 more people have been listed as recovered. No new deaths were reported after five were reported in our listening area between Monday and Tuesday.
The ten-county listening area’s active case count is at 1632, compared to 1630 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, only two new cases of COVID were reported while 14 more people have recovered, moving the county’s active case count from 478 to 466.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, nine people are hospitalized for COVID-19, down two from Tuesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit but neither are on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5337
|2
|Butler
|1672
|4
|Floyd
|1630
|4
|Franklin
|1184
|0
|Hancock
|1473
|2
|Kossuth
|2085
|5
|Mitchell
|1310
|4
|Winnebago
|1392
|6
|Worth
|700
|2
|Wright
|1798
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18581
|31
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4789
|14
|Butler
|1514
|3
|Floyd
|1401
|1
|Franklin
|1047
|5
|Hancock
|1322
|2
|Kossuth
|1839
|2
|Mitchell
|1153
|0
|Winnebago
|1222
|1
|Worth
|626
|1
|Wright
|1669
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16582
|29
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|82
|69
|13
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|30
|25
|5
|
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|367
|315
|52
|0
|Active Cases
|3/3/21
|3/2/21
|2/26/21
|3/1/21/
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|466
|478
|501
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|127
|126
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|188
|185
|189
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|118
|123
|129
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|121
|121
|119
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|191
|188
|200
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|117
|113
|114
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|139
|134
|130
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|67
|66
|62
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|98
|96
|98
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1632
|1630
|1670
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742