      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count remains steady

Mar 3, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa stayed steady between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 31 new cases of coronavirus were identified while 29 more people have been listed as recovered. No new deaths were reported after five were reported in our listening area between Monday and Tuesday.

The ten-county listening area’s active case count is at 1632, compared to 1630 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, only two new cases of COVID were reported while 14 more people have recovered, moving the county’s active case count from 478 to 466.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, nine people are hospitalized for COVID-19, down two from Tuesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit but neither are on a ventilator. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5337 2
Butler 1672 4
Floyd 1630 4
Franklin 1184 0
Hancock 1473 2
Kossuth 2085 5
Mitchell 1310 4
Winnebago 1392 6
Worth 700 2
Wright 1798 2
Area Total 18581 31

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4789 14
Butler 1514 3
Floyd 1401 1
Franklin 1047 5
Hancock 1322 2
Kossuth 1839 2
Mitchell 1153 0
Winnebago 1222 1
Worth 626 1
Wright 1669 0
Area Total 16582 29

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 82 69 13
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 30 25 5
Kossuth 55 48 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 367 315 52 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/3/21 3/2/21 2/26/21 3/1/21/ 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 466 478 501 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 127 126 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 188 185 189 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 118 123 129 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 121 121 119 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 191 188 200 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 117 113 114 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 139 134 130 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 67 66 62 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 98 96 98 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1632 1630 1670 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store pleads not guilty
Bill to remove Iowa’s permit requirement for concealed weapons
Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
After email controversy, UI dental school dean stepping down in June
Victim's name released from Monday's fatal Mason City structure fire