North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count drops below the 1000 mark for first time since late October

Feb 12, 2021 @ 11:07am

MASON CITY — For the first time since the last week of October, the active COVID-19 case count in our listening area has dropped below the 1000 mark.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 75 more people were reported as recovered. That brings the active case count down from 1005 on Thursday to 949 today. By comparison, the area’s active case count was 1322 last Friday, 1708 on February 1st, 2096 on January 1st, and 5526 on December 1st.

In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases and 18 more recoveries were reported in that same 24 hour period, bringing the county’s active case count down from 292 on Thursday to 279 today. That compares to 345 last Friday, 410 at the start of the month, 549 at the start of the year and 1807 on December 1st. 

Two more deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties to bring the area’s death total for the pandemic to 350.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID dropped from 20 Thursday to 16 today. For the sixth straight day, no patients in our area were in an intensive care unit.

 

 

Active Cases 2/12/21 2/11/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 279 292 345 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 88 92 137 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 73 78 89 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 68 77 97 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 60 67 90 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 167 179 235 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 20 22 63 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 81 83 105 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 47 46 61 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 66 69 100 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 949 1005 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 79 67 12
Butler 30 27 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 27 22 5
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 40 38 2 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 31 26 5 1
Area Total 350 302 48 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4916 5
Butler 1561 3
Floyd 1458 1
Franklin 1080 1
Hancock 1357 0
Kossuth 1915 0
Mitchell 1184 1
Winnebago 1265 0
Worth 646 5
Wright 1703 5
Area Total 17085 21

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4558 18
Butler 1443 7
Floyd 1347 6
Franklin 993 10
Hancock 1270 7
Kossuth 1696 12
Mitchell 1124 2
Winnebago 1154 2
Worth 595 4
Wright 1606 7
Area Total 15786 75
