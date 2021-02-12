North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count drops below the 1000 mark for first time since late October
MASON CITY — For the first time since the last week of October, the active COVID-19 case count in our listening area has dropped below the 1000 mark.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 75 more people were reported as recovered. That brings the active case count down from 1005 on Thursday to 949 today. By comparison, the area’s active case count was 1322 last Friday, 1708 on February 1st, 2096 on January 1st, and 5526 on December 1st.
In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases and 18 more recoveries were reported in that same 24 hour period, bringing the county’s active case count down from 292 on Thursday to 279 today. That compares to 345 last Friday, 410 at the start of the month, 549 at the start of the year and 1807 on December 1st.
Two more deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties to bring the area’s death total for the pandemic to 350.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID dropped from 20 Thursday to 16 today. For the sixth straight day, no patients in our area were in an intensive care unit.
|Active Cases
|2/12/21
|2/11/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|279
|292
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|88
|92
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|73
|78
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|68
|77
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|60
|67
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|167
|179
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|20
|22
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|81
|83
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|47
|46
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|66
|69
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|949
|1005
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|79
|67
|12
|
|Butler
|30
|27
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|27
|22
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|1
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|350
|302
|48
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4916
|5
|Butler
|1561
|3
|Floyd
|1458
|1
|Franklin
|1080
|1
|Hancock
|1357
|0
|Kossuth
|1915
|0
|Mitchell
|1184
|1
|Winnebago
|1265
|0
|Worth
|646
|5
|Wright
|1703
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17085
|21
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4558
|18
|Butler
|1443
|7
|Floyd
|1347
|6
|Franklin
|993
|10
|Hancock
|1270
|7
|Kossuth
|1696
|12
|Mitchell
|1124
|2
|Winnebago
|1154
|2
|Worth
|595
|4
|Wright
|1606
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15786
|75