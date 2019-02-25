North-central Iowa still digging out from weekend blizzard — I-35 to remain closed most of the morning

MASON CITY — As of 6:45 this morning, Interstate 35 remains closed in north-central Iowa from Ames to the Minnesota border, and beyond up to Owatonna Minnesota due to continued whiteout conditions, blowing snow, and continued reduced visibility. A majority of the other highways in north-central Iowa were listed as impassable. Travel is not advised throughout the area. Remember you can check out the latest road conditions by heading to 511ia.org and 511mn.org
=== Tow bans are starting to be lifted on north-central Iowa roads. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says county snow plows are out working to open the roads. Clearing the roads will be an all-day process due to numerous vehicles being stuck on the roadways. They ask that you be patient and drive with caution.
Updated information from Iowa DOT at 6:45 AM:
AMES, Iowa – FEB. 25, 2019 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, is stating that Interstate 35 north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames will likely remain closed through this morning’s commute. Crews are diligently working to reopen the roadway which is still experiencing extensive drifting in many areas.
Interstate 35 is also closed across the Minnesota border. Officials in both states are coordinating operations and the opening to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers moving between the two states.
The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when I-35 will be safely reopened. Once the interstate does open, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.
Truck parking at the Northbound Elkhart Rest Area and on the Dayton exit is at capacity. If you need parking, you are encouraged to use the Hilton Coliseum parking lot.
Travel in these conditions can be life threatening. If you can adjust your trip, it is recommended to do so. For traveler information anytime, visit www.511ia.org, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide). Stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter at www.iowadot.com/511/socialmedia.html.
Snowfall amounts reported from weekend:
Buffalo Center — 15
Carpenter — 12
Ventura — 11
Algona — 10
St. Ansgar — 9.2
Mason City — 8
Northwood — 8
Nora Springs — 8
Charles City — 7.4
Marble Rock — 7
Hampton — 6
Latimer — 6