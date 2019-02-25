North-central Iowa still digging out from weekend blizzard — I-35 to remain closed most of the morning

AMES, Iowa – FEB. 25, 2019 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, is stating that Interstate 35 north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames will likely remain closed through this morning’s commute. Crews are diligently working to reopen the roadway which is still experiencing extensive drifting in many areas.

Interstate 35 is also closed across the Minnesota border. Officials in both states are coordinating operations and the opening to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers moving between the two states.

The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when I-35 will be safely reopened. Once the interstate does open, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.

Truck parking at the Northbound Elkhart Rest Area and on the Dayton exit is at capacity. If you need parking, you are encouraged to use the Hilton Coliseum parking lot.

Travel in these conditions can be life threatening. If you can adjust your trip, it is recommended to do so. For traveler information anytime, visit www.511ia.org, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide). Stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter at www.iowadot.com/511/socialmedia.html.