North-central Iowa sees new COVID cases outpace recoveries for first time in weeks

Jan 6, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — For the first time in weeks, the 24-hour count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has outpaced the number of those who have recovered.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 175 new COVID cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 148 people had been reported as recovered in the 10-county listening area. In Cerro Gordo County, 45 new cases were reported while 43 new recoveries were listed.

Three new deaths were reported, all in Kossuth County, to bring the area’s total number of deaths to 281.

The active number of COVID cases in north-central Iowa rose from 1822 on Tuesday to 1846 today. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count slightly increased by two to 447.

In the north-central medical region, five more people were hospitalized to bring the total to 50. Two fewer are in an intensive care unit, bringing that total to five. Four of those patients are on a ventilator.

The total number of deaths in Iowa during the pandemic crossed the 4000 mark today as 61 new deaths were reported statewide between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 4060.

2785 new cases were reported statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 2174 more people were reported as recovered.

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 63 52 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 35 34 1 3
Mitchell 31 31 0
Winnebago 28 23 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 21 19 2
Area Total 281 244 37 3

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4423 45
Butler 1337 27
Floyd 1310 8
Franklin 945 19
Hancock 1216 17
Kossuth 1580 6
Mitchell 1086 23
Winnebago 1127 11
Worth 546 7
Wright 1557 12
Area Total 15127 175

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3913 43
Butler 1134 11
Floyd 1157 6
Franklin 784 8
Hancock 973 11
Kossuth 1370 29
Mitchell 884 12
Winnebago 986 9
Worth 417 3
Wright 1382 16
Area Total 13000 148

 

 

Active Cases 1/6/21 1/5/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 447 445 549 549 1807 477
Butler 180 164 175 175 517 82
Floyd 117 115 130 130 550 60
Franklin 144 133 133 133 305 42
Hancock 219 213 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 175 201 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 171 160 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 113 111 123 123 359 192
Worth 126 122 126 126 118 46
Wright 154 158 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1846 1822 2096 2096 5526 1510
