North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case — Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark — state goes over 200K since start of pandemic

Nov 20, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The KGLO News listening area has now seen 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Cerro Gordo County is the 14th county in the state to surpass the 3000 mark in confirmed cases, and the state of Iowa has now seen over 200,000 confirmed cases.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, with 179 of those new cases in Cerro Gordo County. The 10-county listening area has now seen 10,059 confirmed cases, while Cerro Gordo County now has a total of 3073 confirmed cases.

Four more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, one each in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock and Wright. It brings the listening area’s death total to 116.

78 more people in our area have recovered, with the total amount hitting exactly 5000 as of 11 o’clock this morning.

The number of active cases currently in our listening area is 4943, just over 300 higher than at the same time on Thursday morning and just over 3400 higher when compared to the start of the month. Cerro Gordo County currently has 1717 active cases, an increase of 468 when compared to last Friday and 1240 more than the start of November. 

The number of COVID-19 patients in north-central Iowa hospitals rose to 96 as of this morning. Nine are in an intensive care unit and eight are on a ventilator. 

Statewide, 4359 more COVID cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, pushing the pandemic total of confirmed cases to 203,033. 25 more deaths were reported to bring the state total to 2127. 1512 more people have recovered to bring the state total to 114,290.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 38 1
Butler 3
Floyd 14 1
Franklin 19
Hancock 7 1
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 5 1
Area Total 116 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3073 179
Butler 864 34
Floyd 879 38
Franklin 659 18
Hancock 758 18
Kossuth 886 23
Mitchell 679 17
Winnebago 841 28
Worth 315 15
Wright 1105 16
Area Total 10059 386

 

Active Cases 11/20/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1717 1249 477
Butler 413 272 82
Floyd 389 215 60
Franklin 247 141 42
Hancock 416 309 134
Kossuth 430 319 176
Mitchell 419 307 119
Winnebago 359 279 192
Worth 175 117 46
Wright 378 306 182
Area Total 4943 3514 1510

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1318 29
Butler 448 6
Floyd 476
Franklin 393 1
Hancock 335 3
Kossuth 453 2
Mitchell 256 14
Winnebago 459 11
Worth 140 4
Wright 722 8
Area Total 5000 78

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 25
Butler 22.5
Floyd 24
Franklin 20.8
Hancock 25.1
Kossuth 23.3
Mitchell 25
Winnebago 25.4
Worth 18.4
Wright 20.4
Area Average 23.6
For the latest

