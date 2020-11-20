North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case — Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark — state goes over 200K since start of pandemic
DES MOINES — The KGLO News listening area has now seen 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Cerro Gordo County is the 14th county in the state to surpass the 3000 mark in confirmed cases, and the state of Iowa has now seen over 200,000 confirmed cases.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, with 179 of those new cases in Cerro Gordo County. The 10-county listening area has now seen 10,059 confirmed cases, while Cerro Gordo County now has a total of 3073 confirmed cases.
Four more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, one each in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock and Wright. It brings the listening area’s death total to 116.
78 more people in our area have recovered, with the total amount hitting exactly 5000 as of 11 o’clock this morning.
The number of active cases currently in our listening area is 4943, just over 300 higher than at the same time on Thursday morning and just over 3400 higher when compared to the start of the month. Cerro Gordo County currently has 1717 active cases, an increase of 468 when compared to last Friday and 1240 more than the start of November.
The number of COVID-19 patients in north-central Iowa hospitals rose to 96 as of this morning. Nine are in an intensive care unit and eight are on a ventilator.
Statewide, 4359 more COVID cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, pushing the pandemic total of confirmed cases to 203,033. 25 more deaths were reported to bring the state total to 2127. 1512 more people have recovered to bring the state total to 114,290.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|38
|1
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|14
|1
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|7
|1
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|5
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|116
|4
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3073
|179
|Butler
|864
|34
|Floyd
|879
|38
|Franklin
|659
|18
|Hancock
|758
|18
|Kossuth
|886
|23
|Mitchell
|679
|17
|Winnebago
|841
|28
|Worth
|315
|15
|Wright
|1105
|16
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10059
|386
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1717
|1249
|477
|Butler
|413
|272
|82
|Floyd
|389
|215
|60
|Franklin
|247
|141
|42
|Hancock
|416
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|430
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|419
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|359
|279
|192
|Worth
|175
|117
|46
|Wright
|378
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4943
|3514
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1318
|29
|Butler
|448
|6
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|393
|1
|Hancock
|335
|3
|Kossuth
|453
|2
|Mitchell
|256
|14
|Winnebago
|459
|11
|Worth
|140
|4
|Wright
|722
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5000
|78
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|25
|Butler
|22.5
|Floyd
|24
|Franklin
|20.8
|Hancock
|25.1
|Kossuth
|23.3
|Mitchell
|25
|Winnebago
|25.4
|Worth
|18.4
|Wright
|20.4
|
|
|Area Average
|23.6