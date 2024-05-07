North-central Iowa misses out on tornadoes, hail, strong winds, heavy rain that hit portions of state

JOHNSTON — North-central Iowa missed out on last night’s severe weather, but a storm system that swept through Iowa late (Monday) spawned severe thunderstorms, hail, high winds and possible funnel clouds.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says the main concern was the strong winds. “A lot of the area did pick up on some heavier rain, widespread inch-plus amounts,” she says. “In fact, in parts of southwest Iowa some places picked up over 2.5 inches of rain.”

A tornado was reported east of Minden, the community still recovering from last week’s devastating tornado. Two semis on Interstate 80 were blown over in that area. Hagenhoff says the National Weather Service has received some damage reports from Monday night’s storm, but most assessments have had to be made after sunrise today.

Hagenhoff says things have quieted down in the atmosphere, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s in the forecast. “There is a chance that later on this afternoon a few scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm will develop over northern Iowa,” she says. “We’re not expecting a huge washout or anything too severe with that, however.”

The Weather Service says a storm spotter confirmed a tornado that caused damage near Millerton in northern Wayne County just before 7:30 Monday night. Hail reports came in from a zone stretching from Council Bluffs to Indianola and from Ames to Carroll.