North-central Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Sep 21, 2021 @ 11:28am

FORT DODGE (AP) — A ransomware attack has forced a north-central Iowa cooperative of corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline, but a person close to the New Cooperative says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed. 

The cooperative said in a statement that the attack was “successfully contained” and that it notified law enforcement. 

The attack hit just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is getting underway. 

New Cooperative did not say whether it had paid a ransom. A security researcher said the criminals had demanded $5.9 million.

New Cooperative has north-central Iowa locations in Belmond, Britt, Dows, Forest City, Garner, Klemme, Meservey, and Rowan.

