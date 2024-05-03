KGLO News KGLO News Logo

North-central Iowa Congressman Feenstra treated for blood clot in his leg

May 3, 2024 5:02AM CDT
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) (official photo)

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra on Thursday had surgery to treat a blood clot in his leg.

According to a statement posted on social media, Feenstra had “a scheduled, outpatient surgery that successfully treated a blood clot in his leg.” The statement indicates Feenstra’s doctor has recommended that Feenstra stay in Washington and limit his travel until he’s fully recovered.

Feenstra, who is 55, was a state senator for 12 years before winning a seat in the U.S. House in 2020.

