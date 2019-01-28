North-central Iowa braces for extremely dangerous cold Monday night through Thursday afternoon

Below is information from the National Weather Service as of 1:00 PM. For updated information, click on one of the following links, or click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this page for the latest weather statements:

...Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Still Possible Today... ...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Light snow will be diminishing to flurries with periods of blowing snow today for most locations. Winds this afternoon will cause blowing and drifting snow over areas where overnight snow occurred. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will remain this afternoon and diminish by evening. An extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late tonight through Thursday morning. Continue to monitor later forecasts for updates to current warnings, advisories and watches in effect for the upcoming extreme cold. IAZ004>006-015>017-290230- /O.EXP.KDMX.WS.W.0005.000000T0000Z-190128T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KDMX.WW.Y.0009.190128T1821Z-190128T2100Z/ /O.CON.KDMX.WC.W.0001.190129T1200Z-190131T1800Z/ /O.CON.KDMX.WC.Y.0002.190129T0000Z-190129T1200Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, and Clear Lake 1221 PM CST Mon Jan 28 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes and also be life threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.