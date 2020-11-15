North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
DES MOINES — It took just four days for the active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa to climb from 3000 to 4000, and the area recorded it’s 100th COVID-related death since record keeping began at the start of the pandemic.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 582 new cases of COVID-19 identified in our 10-county listening area between midday Friday and midday Sunday with only 56 new reports of people fully recovering.
Two more deaths were reported in that same time period to bring the area’s death total to 101. A new death in Cerro Gordo County brings the county’s total to 32, while Kossuth County saw its second death of the pandemic.
The area’s active case count as of midday Sunday was 4038, compared to 1510 at the beginning of November and 2432 last Sunday. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count has risen from 477 at the start of November to 838 last Sunday, and as of midday Sunday it was at 1405.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 23.7%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate is now the highest in the listening area at 26.4%. In the north-central medical region, 74 people were hospitalized with COVID as of midday Sunday with six in an intensive care unit.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|32
|1
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|2
|1
|Mitchell
|3
|
|Winnebago
|21
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|3
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|101
|2
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2657
|181
|Butler
|769
|60
|Floyd
|758
|55
|Franklin
|583
|32
|Hancock
|667
|36
|Kossuth
|778
|47
|Mitchell
|589
|59
|Winnebago
|762
|57
|Worth
|264
|22
|Wright
|1022
|33
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8849
|582
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1405
|1249
|477
|Butler
|332
|272
|82
|Floyd
|270
|215
|60
|Franklin
|173
|141
|42
|Hancock
|345
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|355
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|358
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|325
|279
|192
|Worth
|138
|117
|46
|Wright
|337
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4038
|3514
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1220
|24
|Butler
|434
|
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|391
|
|Hancock
|316
|
|Kossuth
|421
|10
|Mitchell
|228
|8
|Winnebago
|416
|11
|Worth
|126
|1
|Wright
|682
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4710
|56
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|26.4
|Butler
|23.9
|Floyd
|23
|Franklin
|19.3
|Hancock
|23.3
|Kossuth
|23.3
|Mitchell
|24.8
|Winnebago
|24.5
|Worth
|17.4
|Wright
|19.9
|
|
|Area Average
|23.7