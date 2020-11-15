      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100

Nov 15, 2020 @ 12:38pm

DES MOINES — It took just four days for the active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa to climb from 3000 to 4000, and the area recorded it’s 100th COVID-related death since record keeping began at the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 582 new cases of COVID-19 identified in our 10-county listening area between midday Friday and midday Sunday with only 56 new reports of people fully recovering.

Two more deaths were reported in that same time period to bring the area’s death total to 101. A new death in Cerro Gordo County brings the county’s total to 32, while Kossuth County saw its second death of the pandemic.

The area’s active case count as of midday Sunday was 4038, compared to 1510 at the beginning of November and 2432 last Sunday. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count has risen from 477 at the start of November to 838 last Sunday, and as of midday Sunday it was at 1405.

The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 23.7%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate is now the highest in the listening area at 26.4%. In the north-central medical region, 74 people were hospitalized with COVID as of midday Sunday with six in an intensive care unit. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 32 1
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 2 1
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 21
Worth
Wright 3
Area Total 101 2

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2657 181
Butler 769 60
Floyd 758 55
Franklin 583 32
Hancock 667 36
Kossuth 778 47
Mitchell 589 59
Winnebago 762 57
Worth 264 22
Wright 1022 33
Area Total 8849 582

 

 

Active Cases 11/15/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1405 1249 477
Butler 332 272 82
Floyd 270 215 60
Franklin 173 141 42
Hancock 345 309 134
Kossuth 355 319 176
Mitchell 358 307 119
Winnebago 325 279 192
Worth 138 117 46
Wright 337 306 182
Area Total 4038 3514 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1220 24
Butler 434
Floyd 476
Franklin 391
Hancock 316
Kossuth 421 10
Mitchell 228 8
Winnebago 416 11
Worth 126 1
Wright 682 2
Area Total 4710 56

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 26.4
Butler 23.9
Floyd 23
Franklin 19.3
Hancock 23.3
Kossuth 23.3
Mitchell 24.8
Winnebago 24.5
Worth 17.4
Wright 19.9
Area Average 23.7
