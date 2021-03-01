      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa active case count slightly rises after minimal case numbers reported

Mar 1, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The KGLO News listening area’s active COVID-19 case count rose slightly between Sunday and Monday, but only five of the ten counties in our listening area reported any new cases or recoveries.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa while six more people had been reported as recovered. Two confirmed cases that were previously reported in Kossuth County were moved to another county. No new deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period. The active case count for the listening area rose by two to 1670 when compared to Sunday.

In Cerro Gordo County, six new cases were reported but no new recoveries were identified. The Cerro Gordo County active case count went up from 493 on Sunday to 499 on Monday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized with COVID, three are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5332 6
Butler 1663 0
Floyd 1626 0
Franklin 1184 0
Hancock 1469 2
Kossuth 2079 0
Mitchell 1307 0
Winnebago 1380 2
Worth 696 0
Wright 1795 0
Area Total 18531 10

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4752 0
Butler 1504 0
Floyd 1396 0
Franklin 1037 0
Hancock 1317 0
Kossuth 1832 4
Mitchell 1151 1
Winnebago 1219 1
Worth 624 0
Wright 1667 0
Area Total 16499 6

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 81 68 13
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 40 31 9
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 29 24 5
Kossuth 54 47 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5

 

 

Active Cases 3/1/21 2/28/21 2/26/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Sunday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 499 493 501 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 128 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 190 190 189 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 128 128 129 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 123 121 119 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 193 199 200 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 116 117 114 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 131 130 130 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 65 65 62 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 97 97 98 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1670 1668 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
