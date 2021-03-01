North-central Iowa active case count slightly rises after minimal case numbers reported
MASON CITY — The KGLO News listening area’s active COVID-19 case count rose slightly between Sunday and Monday, but only five of the ten counties in our listening area reported any new cases or recoveries.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa while six more people had been reported as recovered. Two confirmed cases that were previously reported in Kossuth County were moved to another county. No new deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period. The active case count for the listening area rose by two to 1670 when compared to Sunday.
In Cerro Gordo County, six new cases were reported but no new recoveries were identified. The Cerro Gordo County active case count went up from 493 on Sunday to 499 on Monday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized with COVID, three are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5332
|6
|Butler
|1663
|0
|Floyd
|1626
|0
|Franklin
|1184
|0
|Hancock
|1469
|2
|Kossuth
|2079
|0
|Mitchell
|1307
|0
|Winnebago
|1380
|2
|Worth
|696
|0
|Wright
|1795
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18531
|10
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4752
|0
|Butler
|1504
|0
|Floyd
|1396
|0
|Franklin
|1037
|0
|Hancock
|1317
|0
|Kossuth
|1832
|4
|Mitchell
|1151
|1
|Winnebago
|1219
|1
|Worth
|624
|0
|Wright
|1667
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16499
|6
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|81
|68
|13
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|40
|31
|9
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|29
|24
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|Active Cases
|3/1/21
|2/28/21
|2/26/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Sunday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|499
|493
|501
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|128
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|190
|190
|189
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|128
|128
|129
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|123
|121
|119
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|193
|199
|200
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|116
|117
|114
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|131
|130
|130
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|65
|65
|62
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|97
|97
|98
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1670
|1668
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742