Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty

NORA SPRINGS — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Nora Springs woman accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy while she worked as a counselor.

27-year-old Sharmae Field was arrested in March on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. A criminal complaint states that Field was employed as a counselor at Francis Lauer Youth Services in Mason City where the alleged victim was a client. The complaint says Field would pick up the boy near his Mason City home and then drive to Rudd where they would have sex.

Field’s trial was scheduled to start last week in Floyd County District Court, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 21st. Court records did not indicate what Field planned to plead guilty to or a plea agreement.