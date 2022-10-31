KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty

October 31, 2022 10:35AM CDT
Share
Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty

NORA SPRINGS — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Nora Springs woman accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy while she worked as a counselor.

27-year-old Sharmae Field was arrested in March on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. A criminal complaint states that Field was employed as a counselor at Francis Lauer Youth Services in Mason City where the alleged victim was a client. The complaint says Field would pick up the boy near his Mason City home and then drive to Rudd where they would have sex.

Field’s trial was scheduled to start last week in Floyd County District Court, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 21st. Court records did not indicate what Field planned to plead guilty to or a plea agreement.

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
4

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
5

Homeless man arrested in Clear Lake accused of taking hammer to Corvette, mailboxes