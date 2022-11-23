KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Nora Springs woman accused of sexually abusing teen while working as counselor pleads guilty

November 23, 2022 10:47AM CST
NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs woman accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy while she worked as a counselor has pleaded guilty.

27-year-old Sharmae Field was arrested in March on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.

A criminal complaint states that Field was employed as a counselor at Francis Lauer Youth Services in Mason City where the alleged victim was a client. The complaint says Field would pick up the boy near his Mason City home and then drive to Rudd where they would have sex.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Field pleaded guilty this week in Floyd County District Court to the third-degree sexual abuse charge. Prosecutors are recommending a ten-year suspended prison sentence  and up to five years probation when Field is sentenced on January 23rd. 

