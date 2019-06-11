Nora Springs man’s sexual abuse trial delayed until August

NORA SPRINGS — The trial of a Nora Springs man accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old has been delayed again.

35-year-old Aaron Olson was arrested in November at the Nora Springs Motel at 825 West Congress Street after being accused of showing a five-year-old pornography and performing sexual acts with the victim on three different occasions between January 1st and November 8th of last year. Olson pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse as well as first-offense possession of marijuana.

His trial was scheduled to start on July 9th in Floyd County District Court, but District Judge Rustin Davenport recently approved a continuance in the case, delaying the trial to August 6th.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, with each charge carrying a maximum 25 year prison sentence.