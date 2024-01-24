Nora Springs man sentenced to five years after high speed chase through Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Nora Springs man arrested after a high speed chase through Cerro Gordo County in August.

36-year-old Shane McRoberts was accused of stealing about $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Mason City on the night of August 12th. McRoberts was stopped at the store’s exit by an employee, but he ran off and then fled in a vehicle. McRoberts was pursued by two squad cars and led them on a chase hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour while he weaved in and out of traffic. Officers say he drove off the road and into a soybean field southwest of the intersection of 240th Street and Nettle Avenue, causing about $2500 in damage. McRoberts then allegedly attempted to flee the vehicle and escape on foot but he was captured.

McRoberts was originally charged with third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding and driving while barred. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief and eluding charges with the other two charges being dismissed.

District Associate Judge Adam Sauer recently sentenced McRoberts to five years in prison on each charge with credit for time served, with the sentences to be concurrently.