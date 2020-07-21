Nora Springs man sentenced to 40 years on federal child pornography charges
NORA SPRINGS — It’s 40 years in prison for a Nora Springs man who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.
36-year-old Aaron Olson received the sentence as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, including depictions involving pre-pubescent children.
Evidence at the sentencing hearing according to the US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office established that Olson produced child pornography images of two children.
US District Judge C. J. Williams on Monday sentenced Olson to 480 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.