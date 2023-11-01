Nora Springs man pleads guilty after high speed chase in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — A Nora Springs man arrested after a high speed chase through Cerro Gordo County in August has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Authorities accuse 36-year-old Shane McRoberts of stealing about $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Mason City on the night of August 12th. A criminal complaint says McRoberts was stopped at the store’s exit by an employee, but he ran off and then fled in a vehicle. McRoberts was pursued by two squad cars and led them on a chase hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour while he weaved in and out of traffic.

Officers say he drove off the road and into a soybean field southwest of the intersection of 240th Street and Nettle Avenue, causing about $2500 in damage. McRoberts then allegedly attempted to flee the vehicle and escape on foot but he was captured.

McRoberts was charged with third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding and driving while barred. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty this week to the criminal mischief and eluding charges with the other two charges being dismissed.

The state’s recommendation for sentencing will depend on whether or not McRoberts’ application for the Drug Court program is accepted. If he is accepted, the state will recommend consecutive suspended five year prison sentences. If he is not accepted, the state will recommend concurrent five year prison sentences. McRoberts is scheduled to have his sentencing hearing on December 13th.