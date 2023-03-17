Nora Springs man crashes vehicle near Mason City, charged with child endangerment

MASON CITY — A Nora Springs man has been jailed on child endangerment charges after a single-vehicle accident in rural Mason City on Thursday evening.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were dispatched to the 18000 block of 245th Street, or County Road B-35 on the city’s southeast side, shortly after 6:15 PM. They say 32-year-old Dylan Collins and a four-year-old passenger were traveling east when he lost control of his vehicle, entered the ditch and struck a utility pole.

Both Collins and the passenger were treated at the scene by Mason City Fire Department paramedics for minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Department says alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.

Collins was charged with: child endangerment causing bodily injury; second-offense operating while intoxicated; third-offense possession of a controlled substance; driving under suspension; and failure to maintain control.

Collins is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $9700 bond.