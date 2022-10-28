KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

October 28, 2022 11:21AM CDT
Share
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy.

A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.

Salocker’s vehicle became disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue when it entered a field drive and jumped the back side of the ditch into the field. Salocker fled the vehicle and was later located laying down on his back in the field.

Salocker was charged with eluding while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City man convicted on reckless use of firearm charge after July shooting
4

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
5

DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans