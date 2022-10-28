Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy.

A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.

Salocker’s vehicle became disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue when it entered a field drive and jumped the back side of the ditch into the field. Salocker fled the vehicle and was later located laying down on his back in the field.

Salocker was charged with eluding while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.