Nora Springs gets state grant for wastewater treatment improvements
NORA SPRINGS — Nora Springs is among six communities across the state that have been awarded funds to improve water and wastewater treatment infrastructure.
The funding is being made through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Assistance Program, which was signed into law by Governor Reynolds in January 2018.
The city of Nora Springs has been given a $150,000 grant that will be used toward an $8.4 million project for a new wastewater treatment facility that will employ ultraviolet disinfection.
Other communities awarded grants include Davenport, DeSoto, Osceola, Schleswig and West Union.