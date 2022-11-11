KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Noose Found At Obama Presidential Center Construction Site

November 10, 2022 6:09PM CST
CHICAGO (AP) – The firm building the Obama Presidential Center has suspended operations there after a noose was found at the Chicago site, and it’s offering a $100,000 reward to help find who was responsible.

Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of Black-owned construction firms, said Thursday it reported the incident to police.

It says it has “zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate” on its worksite.

It also says it was holding additional anti-bias training for all staff and workers.

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation called the noose a “shameless act of cowardice and hate.”

