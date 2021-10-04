      Weather Alert
DENSE FOG ADVISORY from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Kossuth, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Faribault MN and Freeborn MN

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Oct 4, 2021 @ 10:59am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is growing larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing that takes place tonight is $670 million. 

The jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. 

The estimated jackpot amount refers to an annuity option. Most winners take cash, which for tonight’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million, before taxes.

For the latest

Trending
Martin-Brower fined $4000 by Iowa DNR for illegal discharge
Mason City man sentenced for dealing meth
Lung Association calls on adults to get tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from local chiropractic business
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson after fires at two local convenience stores
Connect With Us