No one injured after fire at AG Processing Incorporated in Mason City

January 25, 2024 5:08AM CST
MASON CITY — No one was injured after a fire at AG Processing Incorporated in Mason City on Wednesday.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were called shortly before 2:45 yesterday morning to their facility at 1605 19th Southwest, where on arrival they found the fire sprinkler system had activated in the building where the process equipment was located.

Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin says the system assisted with containing the fire until the Fire Department gained access to the interior of the equipment and extinguished the fire.

All units except one cleared the scene by 6 o’clock, with the one unit staying at the plant for most of the day to assist staff with overhaul.

Medlin says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

