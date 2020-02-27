      Weather Alert

No injuries after Air Choice One flight makes emergency landing at Mason City airport

Feb 27, 2020 @ 5:19am

MASON CITY — Nobody was injured after emergency crews responded to the Mason City Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon for an emergency landing.

At about 1:45 PM, an indicator on an Air Choice One flight showed that the landing gear was not locked down into place. The plane circled above the airport while crews on the ground visually inspected the landing gear.

The Beechcraft 1900 with five people on board including crew were able to safely land at the airport without incident.

The Mason City Fire Department assisted airport officials with the plane landing. 

TAGS
Air Choice One Mason City Fire Department Mason City Municipal Airport
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved