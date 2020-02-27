No injuries after Air Choice One flight makes emergency landing at Mason City airport
MASON CITY — Nobody was injured after emergency crews responded to the Mason City Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon for an emergency landing.
At about 1:45 PM, an indicator on an Air Choice One flight showed that the landing gear was not locked down into place. The plane circled above the airport while crews on the ground visually inspected the landing gear.
The Beechcraft 1900 with five people on board including crew were able to safely land at the airport without incident.
The Mason City Fire Department assisted airport officials with the plane landing.