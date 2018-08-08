NIVC, NITC announce merger

MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City-based organizations that serve people with mental and physical disabilities have announced they are merging.

The boards of directors for NIVC Services and the North Iowa Transition Center on Monday night voted to move forward with consolidation. The boards also extended the executive director management agreement they have with Sherry Becker through the end of this year to formalize the merger.

Current programs and services will continue in the future, with Becker saying the merger is about enhancing the stability and missions of both organizations.

Both organizations have long histories of service in the area providing residential services, community living, job placement and employment retention supports. Both NIVC Services and NITC are private, not for profit, United Way organizations.