KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years To Life In Prison

February 22, 2023 2:39PM CST
Share
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years To Life In Prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge has sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday to 33-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr.

A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle.

He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday’s hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences.

Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle’s clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
2

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
3

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
4

South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female
5

Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while as manager and committing theft pleads guilty