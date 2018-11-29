Nine years for Mason City man accused of burglary, assault

MASON CITY — It’s nine years in prison for a Mason City man who was accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a person earlier this year.

34-year-old Troy Burtis was accused of breaking and entering through a crawlspace into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina at about 5 o’clock on the morning of June 21st. Burtis allegedly assaulted a woman and later pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the neck.

Burtis was arrested a week later after trying to flee from police. Burtis originally was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and second offense domestic abuse assault.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Burtis pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and second-offense domestic abuse assault.

District Judge James Drew this week sentenced Burtis to five years in prison on the burglary charge and two years on the assault charge. Burtis previously pleaded guilty in another case to second-offense possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to two years in prison. The three sentences will be served consecutively.